European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Policy Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.0 percent in the three months to April.

In the meantime, foreign trade data is due from Switzerland.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its policy decision. The bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate at zero percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Norway's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The Norges Bank is also forecast to keep its rate unchanged today, at 4.25 percent.

Also, the current account data from the euro area is due at 4.00 AM ET.

At 7.00 am ET, the BoE deliver its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hold its benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, the lowest since June 2023, as the latest data showed that inflation remained stable at 2.8 percent despite transport cost pressures.