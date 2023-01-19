European Economic News Preview: ECB Minutes Due

(RTTNews) - The minutes of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue producer and import prices for December.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for November. The current account deficit totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 0.4 billion in October.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases Credit Conditions Survey results. At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 14 and 15.