10.10.2024 07:06:54
European Economic News Preview: ECB Minutes Due
(RTTNews) - The account of monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for May. Sales had declined 1.2 percent on month in April.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for August. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decline in July. At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is slated to release Credit Conditions survey results.
At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on September 11 and 12. At the meeting, the bank had lowered its key interest rates by 25 basis points.
