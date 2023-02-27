European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment survey results and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and household consumption data for January. Also, retail sales figures are due from Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area monetary aggregates for January. M3 money supply is expected to grow 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in December.

In the meantime, business confidence survey data is due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is seen rising to 101.0 in February from 99.9 in January.