European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic confidence survey data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from the Czech Republic and business sentiment from Sweden are due. The Czech producer prices are expected to fall 1.8 percent annually in January, in contrast to the 1.4 percent rise in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is scheduled to publish business and consumer confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 88.7 in February from 88.3 in the previous month. Likewise, the consumer confidence indicator is seen at 96.9, up from 96.4 a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to rise to 96.7 in February from 96.2 in the preceding month.

At 6.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Ireland.