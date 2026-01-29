29.01.2026 06:33:51

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment and monetary aggregates reports from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade data from Switzerland is due. Switzerland's trade surplus is forecast to increase to CHF 4.85 billion in December from CHF 3.84 billion in November. Sweden will also release its GDP data.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes retail sales for December. In the meantime, business confidence from Sweden is due.

Shortly after, at 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is widely anticipated to hold its key rate at 1.75 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release euro area monetary aggregates. Private sector loans are expected to grow at a steady pace of 2.9 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey data. The economic confidence index is expected to rise to 97.0 in January from 96.7 in the previous month.

Also, Italy's ISTAT releases industrial sales data for November at 5.00 am ET.

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street dürfte es abwärts gehen. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
