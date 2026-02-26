26.02.2026 07:57:06

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Due

(RTTNews) - Economic confidence and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area money supply and private sector credit data. M3 money supply is forecast to rise 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in January after climbing 2.8 percent in December.

In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT is scheduled to issue business and consumer sentiment survey results. Economists expect the consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 97.2 in February from 96.8 in January. At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic confidence survey results. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise to 99.8 in February from 99.4 in the previous month.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
