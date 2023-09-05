European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's services PMI data. The corresponding index is seen falling to 51.5 in August from 52.8 in July.

At 3.45 am ET, PMI data is due from Italy. The services PMI is forecast to drop to 50.2 in August from 51.5 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, final composite PMI data is due from France. The final reading is seen at 46.6 in August, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases final PMI results for Germany. Economists expect the final composite index to match the flash score of 44.7 in August, down from 48.5 in July.

At 4.00 am ET, final composite PMI data is due from Eurozone. The flash estimate showed that the composite indicator slid to a 33-month low of 47.0 in August from 48.6 in July.

Half an hour later, the UK S&P/CIPS final composite PMI data is due. The services PMI is expected to decline to 48.7 in August, as initially estimated, from 51.5 in July.