European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK and minutes of the monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain services and composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The services PMI is seen at 55.5 in March, up from 54.7 in February.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the services index to advance to 53.0 in March from 52.2 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, final PMI survey data is due from France. The composite index is expected to fall to 47.7 in March, as estimated, from 48.1 a month ago.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite indicator to rise to 47.4 from 46.3 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area final composite PMI survey results. The composite index is seen at 49.9 in March, up from 49.2 a month ago and in line with flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area producer prices for February. Producer prices are expected to fall 8.6 percent annually, the same pace of decline as seen in January.

At 7.30 am ET, the ECB is set to publish the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 6 and 7.