European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite and services Purchasing Managers' survey from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to issue consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is seen easing to 31.6 percent in November from 32.87 percent in October.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's consumer prices data is due. Economists forecast consumer prices to rise 0.1 percent annually, the same rate of increase in October.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI survey results are due. The index is forecast to fall to 56.3 in November from 56.6 in October.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services and composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the index to edge up to 53.2 in November from 53.1 in the prior month.

At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global releases France's final services and composite PMI survey data. The composite index is seen at 49.9 in November, up from 47.7 in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to drop to 52.1 in November, as initially estimated, from 53.9 in October. At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area final PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the composite output index eased marginally to 52.4 in November from 52.5 a month ago.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global final services PMI data is due. The index is seen at 50.5 in November, unchanged from flash estimate, and down from 52.3 in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for October. Producer prices are expected to drop 0.4 percent from a year ago, following a 0.2 percent drop in September.