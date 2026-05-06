European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production data for March. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in March, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in February.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's composite PMI survey results are due. The services PMI is seen easing to 51.9 in April from 53.3 in the prior month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services PMI survey data. Economists forecast the services index to fall to 47.9 in April from 48.8 in March.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final services PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 46.5 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 48.8 in March.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final services PMI data is due. The services PMI is forecast to fall to 46.9 in April, in line with flash estimate, and down from 50.9 in March.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area final PMI survey data. The services index is expected to fall to 47.4 in April, as estimated, from 50.2 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global final services PMI survey data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area producer prices for March. Producer prices are expected to rise 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 3.0 percent fall in February.