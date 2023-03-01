European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to fall 0.9 percent annually after rising 1.1 percent in January.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's labor market statistics for January.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the PMI to rise to 49.1 in February from 48.4 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. The score is forecast to rise to 51.0 in February from 50.4 in January. At 3.50 am ET, final PMI survey data is due from France. The final score is expected to match the initial estimate of 47.9.

At 3.55 am ET, final factory PMI and unemployment figures are due from Germany. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.5 percent in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due. The index is seen rising to 48.5 in February, as initially estimated, from 48.8 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals for January. The number of mortgages approved in January is forecast to rise to 38,000 from 35,610 in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 8.5 percent from 8.7 percent in January.