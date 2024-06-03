European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's HCOB manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 52.5 in May from 52.2 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results. The indicator is forecast to advance to 47.9 in May from 47.3 in April.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI data is due. The index is seen at 46.7 in May, up from 45.3 in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's S&P Global/HCOB manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the index to rise to 45.4 in May, in line with flash estimate.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is seen at 47.4 in May, unchanged from flash estimate and up from 45.7 in April.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global final factory PMI is due. The PMI is expected to climb to 51.3 in May, as estimated, from 49.1 in the previous month.