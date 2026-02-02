02.02.2026 07:40:12

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis publishes December's retail sales data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.6 percent drop in November.

Concurrently, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in January after a 0.6 percent gain in December.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 49.9 in January from 49.6 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, factory PMI survey results are due from Italy. The index is seen rising to 48.5 in January from 47.9 in the prior month.

Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 49.4 in January, down from 48.8 in December.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global factory PMI survey results are due. The flash estimate showed that the manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in January from 50.6 in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen