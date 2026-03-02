02.03.2026 07:13:40

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Final purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's retail sales data for January. Economists forecast retail sales to remain flat on a monthly basis, following a 0.1 percent rise in December.

In the meantime, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in February, slightly slower than the 0.3 percent rise in January.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Spain manufacturing purchasing managers' survey data. Economists expect the index to rise to 49.9 in February from 49.2 in January.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI survey results are due. The manufacturing index is seen at 49.1 in February, down from 48.1 in January.

At 3.50 am ET, France S&P Global/HCOB final manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The final reading is forecast to drop to 49.9 in February from 51.2 in January.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final factory PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI rose to 50.7 in February from 49.1 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The final factory PMI is seen at 50.8, unchanged from the flash estimate, up from 49.5 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes UK mortgage approvals for January. The number of approvals is forecast to rise to 62,000 from 61,013 in December.

In the meantime, UK S&P Global publishes final factory PMI survey data. The final reading is expected to match the flash estimate of 52.0 in February.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX dürfte nachgeben -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Montag mit Verlusten starten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert vorbörslich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
