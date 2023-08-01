European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI, Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results and unemployment data from the euro area are due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to fall 3.8 percent annually in July, after a 3.5 percent decrease in June.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results. The index is forecast to rise to 48.3 in July from 48.0 in June.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to climb to 44.2 in July from 43.8 in June.

At 3.50 am ET, final PMI survey data is due from France. The final PMI reading is seen at 44.5 in July, unchanged from flash estimate.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.7 percent. Also, Germany's final PMI survey data is due. The PMI is expected to match the flash score of 38.8 in July.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area final manufacturing PMI survey results. The index is forecast to fall to 42.7 in July, in line with flash estimate, from 43.4 in June.

In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT is set to release unemployment data for June. The jobless rate is seen rising to 7.7 percent in June from 7.6 percent in May.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK final manufacturing PMI survey data. The flash estimate showed that the index dropped to 45.0 in July from 46.5 in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data for June. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent.