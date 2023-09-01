European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due for August. House prices are forecast to fall 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, following a 3.8 percent drop in July.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data. Inflation is seen slowing to 1.5 percent in August from 1.6 percent in July. In the meantime, final GDP and foreign trade figures are due from Hungary.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland and Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to rise to 48.8 in August from 47.8 in July.

At 3.45 am ET, factory PMI data is due from Italy. The index reading is expected to improve to 46.0 in August from 44.5 in July.

Thereafter, final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P publishes euro area final PMI data. The index is forecast to fall to 43.7 in August, as initially estimated, from 42.7 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 42.5 in August from 45.3 in the previous month.