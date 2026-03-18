18.03.2026 08:47:27

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final inflation from the euro area is the only major economic report due on Wednesday.

At 4.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Austria. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to a 13-month low of 2.2 percent in February from 2.0 percent in January.

At 4.30 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final inflation data for February. According to preliminary estimate, inflation rose to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in January.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen