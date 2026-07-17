European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final inflation and current account from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Austria publishes Austria's final inflation figures for June. In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices data. Economists forecast producer price inflation to remain unchanged at 1.5 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release euro area current account data. The current account surplus is seen at EUR 18.1 billion in May compared to EUR 15.7 billion in April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final inflation data for June. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 2.8 percent, as initially estimated, from 3.2 percent in May.