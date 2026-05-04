European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey and Sentix investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 49.5 in April from 48.7 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey data is due from Italy. Economists expect the index to rise to 51.6 in April from 51.3 in the prior month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The flash PMI is seen at 52.8 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate, and up from 50.0 in March.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is set to release Germany's factory PMI data. Economists expect the indicator to drop to 51.2, in line with flash estimate, from 52.2 in the prior month.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final factory PMI is forecast to rise to 52.2 in April, up from 51.6 in March, and matching flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the investor sentiment index to fall to -20.9 in May from -19.2 in the prior month.