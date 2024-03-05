European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final PMI Data

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production data for January. Output is expected to fall 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.1 percent rise in December.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The services index is forecast to rise to 53.4 in February from 52.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists forecast the PMI to improve to 52.3 in February from 51.2 a month ago.

Final PMI survey results from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI survey data is due. The composite reading is seen at 48.9 in February, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Half an hour later, S&P Global releases UK final services PMI data. The index is forecast remain unchanged at 54.3 in February and in line with preliminary estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices data. Prices are expected to drop 0.1 percent on month, following a 0.8 percent decrease in December.