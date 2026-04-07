European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's services and composite PMI data. The services index is forecast to fall to 50.7 in March from 51.9 in the prior month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services and composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the services PMI to fall to 51.0 in March from 52.3 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, final services and composite PMI survey results are due from France. The flash estimate showed that the composite output index fell to 48.3 in March from 49.9 in February.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Germany's composite PMI data. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 51.9 in March, as initially estimated, from 53.2 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI survey data is due. The final composite index is seen at 50.5 in March, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 51.9 in February.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK final services and composite PMI survey data. The flash estimate showed that the composite index slid to 51.0 in March from 53.7 in February.