European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Services PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Services and composite Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area and flash inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to publish flash inflation data. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 0.9 percent in December. At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Spain's services PMI data. Economists forecast the services index to fall to 54.8 in December from 55.6 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 54.2, down from 55.0 in November.

At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global releases France's final services PMI survey data. Economists expect the services index to fall to 50.2 in December, as initially estimated, from 51.4 in November.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final services PMI survey results are due. The final PMI is seen at 52.6 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 53.1 in the prior month. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is forecast to fall to 51.9 in December, in line with flash estimate, down from 52.8 in November.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK final services PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the services index rose to 52.1 in December from 51.3 in November.

At 6.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's flash inflation data for December. Economists expect CPI inflation to ease to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent in November.