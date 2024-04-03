European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and unemployment reports from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, flash consumer price data is due from Austria.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7.2 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment figures. Inflation is seen easing to 2.5 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.4 percent in February.