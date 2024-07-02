European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from the euro area is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Spain. The number of people out of work is forecast to decline 50,900 in June after decreasing 58,700 in May.

At 3.30 am ET, European Central Bank board member Luis de Guindos is set to speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2024 in Sintra, Portugal.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to publish unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.9 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, ECB board member Frank Elderson speaks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2024.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation figures for June. Overall inflation is expected to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in May and the core rate is seen at 2.8 percent, down from 2.9 percent a month ago.