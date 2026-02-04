European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation, Final Composite PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services and composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect services PMI to fall to 56.6 in January from 57.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services and composite PMI data. The services index is seen falling to 51.3 in January from 51.5 a month ago.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final PMI survey data is due. The final composite output index is seen unchanged from the flash estimate, at 48.6 in January.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's composite PMI data. The initial estimate showed that the composite index fell to 52.5 in January from 51.3 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due. The final reading is expected to be 51.5 in January, unchanged from flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK final composite and services PMI data. The services PMI is forecast to rise to 54.3 in January, in line with flash estimate, from 51.4 in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash inflation data for January. Economists forecast euro area inflation to ease 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent in December. Producer prices are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in December after rising 0.5 percent in November.