European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation, Final Factory PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are the major reports due on Tuesday.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 50.2 in September from 50.5 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI data is due from Italy. The indicator is seen at 49.0 in September, down from 49.4 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI survey data is due. The initial estimate showed that the index dropped to 44.8 in September from 45.8 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 51.5 in September, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final inflation data for September. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent in August.