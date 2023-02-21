European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing managers' survey results from major European economies and economic sentiment from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for January. The budget deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 6.95 billion from GBP 27.4 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association publishes Europe's new car registrations data for January.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 49.9 in February from 49.1 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. The composite output index is seen at 50.4 in February, up from 49.9 a month ago.

Half an hour later, S&P Global releases euro area flash PMI data. Economists expect the composite index to rise to 50.6 in February from 50.3 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global/CIPS releases UK flash composite PMI survey results. The composite indicator is expected to rise moderately to 49.0 in February from 48.5 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's economic confidence survey data is due. Economists expect the confidence index to rise to 22.0 in February from 16.9 in January.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to issue Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to rise to -14 percent from -17 percent in January.