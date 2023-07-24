European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to release producer prices for June.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data for July. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 47.8 from 47.2 in June. At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the composite index to fall to 50.3 in July from 50.6 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI data is due. The flash composite index is seen at 49.7 in July, down from 49.9 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, S&P Global releases UK composite PMI survey results. The indicator is seen falling to 52.4 in July from 52.8 a month ago.