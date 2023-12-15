European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue France's final consumer price data for November. Inflation is expected to ease to 3.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 4.0 percent in October.

At 3.15 am ET, France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The composite output index is seen at 45.0 in December, up from 44.6 in November.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release Germany's flash PMI data. Economists forecast the composite indicator to rise to 48.2 in December from 47.8 in the previous month.

Half an hour later, Eurozone flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen at 48.0 in December, up from 47.6 a month ago.

In the meantime, final inflation figures are due from Italy and Poland.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is expected to rise to 50.9 in December from 50.7 a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone foreign trade and labor cost reports are due.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to hike the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 16.00 percent.