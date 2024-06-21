European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to rise 1.6 percent on month in May, in contrast to the 2.3 percent decrease in April. The budget deficit is forecast to narrow to GBP 14.5 billion from GBP 19.5 billion a month ago.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey results for June. Economists forecast the business confidence index to rise to 100 from 99 in May.

At 3.15 am ET, flash Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from France. The composite PMI is expected to climb to 49.5 in June from 48.9 a month ago.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey data is due. The composite index is seen at 52.7 in June, up from 52.4 in May.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area flash PMI survey results. Economists expect the composite index to rise to 52.5 in June from 52.2 in May.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global is slated to release composite PMI data. The composite indicator is forecast to rise to 53.1 in June from 53.0 a month ago.