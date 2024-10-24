European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey data. The business confidence index is expected to fall to 98 in October from 99 in the previous month.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash Purchasing Managers' survey data. The factory PMI is seen rising to 44.9 in October from 44.6 in September. At the same time, the services PMI is expected to improve to 49.8 from 49.6 a month ago.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the factory PMI to rise slightly to 40.7 in October from 40.6 a month ago and the services PMI to remain unchanged at 50.6.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Eurozone flash PMI survey results. The manufacturing index is expected to edge up to 45.1 in October from 45.0 in the prior month. The services index is seen at 51.5, up from 51.4 a month ago.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global flash PMI survey data is due. The factory PMI is forecast to remain unchanged at 51.5 in October and the services PMI to ease to 52.3 from 52.4.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data. The UK order book balance is forecast to improve to -28 in October from -35 in September.