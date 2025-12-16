European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Upcoming Eurozone and UK Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results will be in focus on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics will release the UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in the three months to October from 5.0 percent in the preceding period.

At 3.15am ET, France's flash composite PMI survey results are due. The manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 48.0 in December from 47.8 in the previous month. The services PMI is seen at 51.2 compared to 51.4 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's flash PMI data. The composite index is forecast to rise marginally to 52.5 in December from 52.4 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area flash PMI survey results. Economists expect the composite indicator to rise to 53.0 in December from 52.8 in the prior month.

In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes flash CPI and HICP data.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global composite PMI data is due. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 51.4 in December from 51.2 in the prior month.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is expected to remain unchanged at 38.5 in December.

In the meantime, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for October. The trade surplus totalled EUR 19.4 billion in September.

Finally, at 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to hold its benchmark rate at 6.50 percent.