European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 4.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue France's flash manufacturing and services PMI survey results. The factory PMI is expected to fall to 49.4 in March from 50.1 in February. Likewise, the services PMI is seen falling to 49.2 from 49.6.

At 4.30 am ET, Germany's composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 51.8 from 53.2 in the prior month.

At 5.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area manufacturing and services PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to drop to 51.0 in March from 51.9 in February.

Half an hour later, UK S&P Global composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite PMI to fall to 52.8 in March from 53.7 a month ago. At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to release Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is seen rising to -40 in March from -43 in February.