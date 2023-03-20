European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade from the euro area and producer prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for February. Economists forecast producer price inflation to ease to 14.5 percent from 17.8 percent in January.

At 5.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wages are due from Poland.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area foreign trade data for January. Economists forecast the trade deficit to widen to EUR 12.5 billion from EUR 8.8 billion in December.

At 7.00 am ET, Germany's central bank publishes monthly report.

At 10.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to attend hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels.