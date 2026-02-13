European Economic News Preview: Eurozone GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash quarterly national accounts and employment from the euro area and monetary policy decision from Russia are due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's wholesale price data. Economists forecast wholesale prices to rise 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in December.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases inflation data. Economists expect inflation to remain unchanged at 0.1 percent in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised inflation data. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 2.4 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash GDP and employment data for the fourth quarter. The preliminary flash estimate released on January 30 showed that the euro area GDP grew at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. The trade surplus is expected to rise to EUR 11.8 billion in December from EUR 9.9 billion in November.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate at 16.00 percent.