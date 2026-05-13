European Economic News Preview: Eurozone GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash quarterly national accounts and industrial production from the euro area and final inflation from France are due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for April. Wholesale prices are forecast to rise 1.8 percent on a monthly basis after rising 2.7 percent in March.

Also, GDP, consumer prices and industrial production reports are due from Romania.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation figures for April. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 1.7 percent in March.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to release consumer prices for April. In the meantime, GDP data from Slovakia and current account data from Turkey are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area flash GDP data for the first quarter and industrial output for March. According to the initial estimate, the currency bloc expanded only 0.1 percent in the first quarter. Economists forecast industrial production to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in March after rising 0.4 percent in February.