|
16.02.2026 06:39:06
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due
(RTTNews) - Industrial production from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes foreign trade data for January. In the meantime, consumer prices from Romania and unemployment from Sweden are due.
At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area industrial production for December. Economists expect output to fall 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in November.
At 8.00 am ET, core consumer price figures are due from Poland.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.