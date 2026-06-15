15.06.2026 07:28:52

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and foreign trade from the euro area and wholesale prices from Germany are due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's wholesale prices for May. Wholesale prices are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, following a 2.0 percent rise in April.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Norway and industrial output from Romania are due.

At 2.30 am ET, producer prices data from Switzerland is due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Office is set to issue industrial production figures. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial output and foreign trade data. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in April, the same rate as seen in March. The trade surplus is seen unchanged at EUR 7.8 billion in April.

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