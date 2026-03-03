European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute is set to issue consumer and producer prices for February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry is scheduled to release unemployment data for February. The number of unemployed is forecast to increase by 26,700 compared to 30,400 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area flash inflation figures. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.7 percent in February.

In the meantime, preliminary inflation data is due from Italy. Economists forecast harmonized inflation to rise to 1.1 percent in February from 1.0 percent in January.

At 7.30 am ET, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver spring statement in the House of Commons.