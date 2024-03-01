|
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation, Unemployment Data Due
(RTTNews) - Inflation, unemployment and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due for February. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.7 percent annually after easing 0.2 percent in January.
At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to release Swiss retail sales data for January. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on year, in contrast to the 0.8 percent fall in December.
At 3.15 am ET, Spain manufacturing PMI data is due for February. Economists forecast the factory PMI to rise to 49.7 from 49.2 a month ago.
Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.
At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI data is due. The index is seen at 46.1 in February, in line with flash estimate.
Also, Italy's ISTAT publishes unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 7.2 percent.
At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK final manufacturing PMI survey results. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.5 percent in February from 2.8 percent in January. The jobless rate is seen at 6.4 percent in January, unchanged from December.
