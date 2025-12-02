European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation, Unemployment Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and unemployment from the euro area and house prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 1.4 percent year-on-year in November after rising 2.4 percent in October.

Half an hour later, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases GDP data for the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry is slated to issue unemployment data for November. The number of people out of work is expected to fall 12,400 after rising 22,100 in October.

In the meantime, consumer prices data from Austria is due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release monthly unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.1 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment figures. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 2.1 percent in November. Similarly, economists forecast the jobless rate to stay at 6.3 percent in October, same as in September.