26.07.2023 07:28:17
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Money Supply Data Due
(RTTNews) - The monetary developments in the euro area and consumer confidence survey results from France are the top economic news due on Wednesday.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is slated to publish foreign trade data for June. The trade balance showed a deficit of SEK 0.3 billion in May. At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results for July. The consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to 86 from 85 in the previous month.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregates for June. M3 is forecast to grow 1.0 percent annually after rising 1.4 percent in May.
