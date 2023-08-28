|
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Money Supply Data Due
(RTTNews) - The monetary aggregates from the euro area is the only major economic report due on Monday.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes household consumption and retail sales figures for July.
In the meantime, retail sales figures are due from Denmark.
At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to publish monetary aggregates for July. Eurozone M3 money supply is forecast to remain flat on year after a 0.6 percent rise in June. Loans to companies and households are expected to climb 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
At 6.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Ireland.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street höher. Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Gewinne
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An den US-Märkten wurden am Montag Gewinne gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge.