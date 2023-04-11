11.04.2023 07:59:06

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales and investor confidence reports from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue consumer and producer prices for March. Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to -9.9 in April from -11.1 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area retail sales for February. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to rise 0.3 percent in January.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel stärker
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen