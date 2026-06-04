European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales from the euro area and construction purchasing managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.30 am ET, consumer price data is due from Switzerland. Inflation is forecast to accelerate to 0.8 percent in May from 0.6 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to publish Swiss unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.0 percent.

In the meantime, Spain's INE publishes industrial production for April. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 2.0 percent year-on-year compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in March.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release Germany's construction PMI data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK construction PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 40.4 in May from 39.7 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for April. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent month-on-month, following a 0.1 percent drop in March.