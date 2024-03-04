European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Investor confidence from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss inflation data for February. Inflation is expected to ease to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent in January. At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed totalled 60,400 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, the behavioral research Sentix is scheduled to issue euro area investor confidence survey results. The index is forecast to improve to -10.8 in March from -12.9 in February.