European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Unemployment, Final PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment and final services purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office publishes consumer price data is due. Economists forecast consumer prices to fall 0.1 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in January.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Spain's services and composite PMI data. Economists forecast the index to fall to 52.9 in February from 53.5 in January. At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services and composite PMI data is due. The services index is seen falling to 52.6 in February from 52.9 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final PMI survey results are due. The flash estimate showed that the composite PMI rose to 49.9 from 49.1 in January.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area final PMI data. The final composite PMI is seen at 53.1, in line with flash estimate, and up from 52.1 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final services and composite PMI survey results are due. The initial estimate published on February 20 showed that the composite output index climbed to 51.9 from 51.3 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue the UK final services and composite PMI data. Economists expect the services PMI to drop slightly to 53.9 in February, as initially estimated, from 54.0 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment and producer prices for January. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent. Economists expect producer prices to fall 2.7 percent on a yearly basis in January, following a 2.1 percent drop in December.