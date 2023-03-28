European Economic News Preview: France Business Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey results from France and Italy are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, gross wages and current account figures are due from Hungary.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue business sentiment survey results for March. The business confidence index is forecast to fall to 103 from 104 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer confidence survey data is due from Italy. The business sentiment index is seen falling to 102.5 in March from 102.8 in February.

At 4.45 am ET, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is set to attend the Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 13.00 percent.