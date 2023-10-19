European Economic News Preview: France Business Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence from France and current account from the euro area are the major economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Switzerland's customs office is scheduled to release foreign trade figures for September. The trade surplus is forecast to fall to CHF 3.77 billion from CHF 4.05 billion in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue monthly business confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to remain unchanged at 99 in October.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases current account figures for August. The surplus totaled EUR 20.9 billion in July.

In the meantime, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wage figures are due from Poland. Industrial output is expected to drop 3.6 percent annually in September, following a 2 percent drop in August. Economists forecast producer prices to slid 2.8 percent in September, the same rate as seen in the previous month.